Diocese of Springfield launches Annual Catholic Appeal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield announced they launched the 2021 Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA) and are hoping to collect $3 million to continue supporting local non-profit organizations and diocesan services.

This year’s theme is “Sowing the Seeds” and most of the funding collected will go towards Catholic education for students in the 14 elementary and secondary schools in the diocese.

“Our mission is to serve God, love our neighbors, and care for those in need. In the last year, those needs have grown considerably, your contributions feed the hungry, clothe those in need, and welcome strangers. Our reach across the diocese is not limited to those who share our Catholic faith. As we respond to all our neighbors, and in doing so, we sow the seeds of faith,” said Springfield Bishop William Byrne.

Among the local non-profit organizations supported by the ACA are the Homework House, the Womanshelter/Companeras, and the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.

“Your participation helps people who never before needed to use a food pantry, but because of the pandemic, they are in line for food now,” said Kathleen Harrington, Annual Catholic Appeal manager.

In 2020, ACA donations totaled $2,560,353.36, more than 2019’s donations and so far this year, nearly $480,000 has been raised.

Those interested in donating can donate on their website.