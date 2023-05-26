SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield has reached a legal settlement with a Chicopee man who was sexually abused by the late Bishop Christopher Weldon in the 1960’s.

The victim, a former alter boy, sued the Diocese last year claiming the church had engaged in a years-long cover-up to protect the Bishop’s reputation. The diocese previously sought to have the suit dismissed but it was upheld by the state’s highest court. The financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Weldon served as Bishop from 1950 until 1977 and died in 1982. The victim accused Weldon and two other priests of raping him when he was nine years old. An independent investigation later found those allegations to be credible.

Statement from Bishop William Byrne: