SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the recent mass shootings in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a bulletin about increased threats across the country.

At this time there are no known threats locally, yet the Diocese of Springfield is taking precautionary measures to keep parishioners and Diocese staff safe from potential harm.

22News reached out to the Diocese of Springfield to learn more about those safety measures, but they were not able to disclose that information at this time.