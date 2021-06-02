Diocese of Springfield to announce criteria expansion for list of priests accused of sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Catholic Diocese of Springfield is backing up its commitment to transparency regarding clergy abuse with an announcement planned for Wednesday morning.

Bishop of Springfield William Byrne will speak Wednesday morning at the Bishop Marshall Center behind St. Michael’s Cathedral at 10 a.m. He will reportedly announce an expansion of criteria for the list of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor while serving the Diocese of Springfield. That list will now include posthumous allegations against priests.

This announcement follows new conclusions from the Hampden County DA related to the 1972 murder of Danny Croteau. District Attorney Gulluni announced they had enough evidence to charge former diocese priest Richard Lavigne with Croteau’s murder but Lavigne died before charges could be filed.

Wednesday morning’s announcement from the diocese means that clergy accused of abuse after their death will be included on the published list of offenders, if the allegations are proven credible. The policy changes come a day after the vatican on tuesday announced that it’s changing it’s legal code to criminalize child abuse by clergy.

Bishop Byrne will be joined by Jeffrey Trant, Director of the Office of Safe Environment and

members of the survivor community.