SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop William Byrne came together with community members in front of the Western Massachusetts Health Center of Springfield for the 40 Days of Life rosary.

This center is operated by Planned Parenthood in Springfield. The plan was to come together for the Diocese’s campaign in opposition to abortion.

40 Days of Life is the Diocese’s campaign for this season of Lent, and community members prayed for the end of abortions, held signs, and completed the rosary in front of the building. 22News spoke to Bishop Byrne to find out more about the importance of the event.

“We devote 40 days to come and pray here in this place near where the abortion clinic is as a witness that God is the one that decides when life begins and ends,” Bishop Byrne said. “It’s a perfect lent activity to get her together in prayer and to support those who have no voice.”

22News reached out to Planned Parenthood in Springfield for a statement regarding the gathering, but we have not heard back from them.