Director of Stavros retires after nearly 30 years

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fond goodbye Thursday for retiring Stavros Independent Living Director James Kruidenier from clients and colleagues.

Some 250 people attended Kruidenier’s retirement party Thursday afternoon at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

Kruidenier had been the head of the 45-year-old Amherst based agency for nearly 30 years. He told 22News he’s proud of Stavros’ accomplishment during his watch.

“We’ve built over 1,000 ramps in the several years,” he said. “It’s helped people either getting out of nursing homes, kids get out of their first steps.”

Kruidenier told 22News that Stavros has grown to the point where the agency now helps 9,000 people with disabilities lead a more normal life.