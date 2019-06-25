Dirt bike riders causing problems on city roads for drivers, police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are dirt bike gangs in Springfield, and they’re causing problems for residents and the police.

Springfield Police are working with the city to get dirt bike riders off the streets. Spokesman Ryan Walsh said a dirt bike rider threw a brick through the back of a police cruiser at the Mobil Gas station on Main Street Saturday afternoon. The officer wasn’t hurt.

Walsh added that the dirt bike rider drove off and police are now seeking criminal charges against him including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

One Springfield resident told 22News he’s seen dirt bike gangs riding through his neighborhood.

“It just goes to show if they are going to throw cement blocks through a police cruiser, what will they do to the general public,” said Kyle Burns. “It’s not just a noise nuisance, it’s public safety. Its got to stop.”

Springfield Police are working with the mayor and City Council on an ordinance to seize dirt bikes after a first offense of operating to endanger. Right now, police can only seize a dirt bike only after the second offense.

Riding your dirt bike on the road is not only illegal, but it’s also dangerous. Three dirt bike riders have died in crashes in Springfield since October.