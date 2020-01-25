Dirt bike riders spotted in Springfield running red lights, weaving through traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More illegal dirt bike riders were spotted running red lights and weaving through rush hour traffic in Springfield Friday afternoon.

In a video sent into our newsroom through ReportIt, at least five dirt bike riders could be seen cutting off cars in moving traffic on Boston Road.

We also received multiple photos of riders in the Indian Orchard and Page Boulevard sections of the city, taking up both lanes of traffic on the roadway and allegedly almost causing a crash around 4 p.m.

Dirt bike riders were also seen on Roosevelt and Bay streets.

