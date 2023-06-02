SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dirt bike rider was caught allegedly illegally driving on Hancock Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:10 p.m. an officer saw a rider on a dirt bike on Hancock Street. The rider was detained and the dirt bike was seized on Ashley Street. The rider will receive a criminal summons to Springfield District Court.

An Anti-Off-Highway-Vehicle (OHV)/Dirt Bike public safety detail is routinely conducted by Springfield Police Officers to deter this activity on city streets or seize any illegal OHV’s.