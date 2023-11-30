SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A young man has died after crashing a dirt bike on Plumtree Road in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Wash, at around 8:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of the 300 block of Plumtree Road for a crash involving a dirt bike. Walsh said that the juvenile rider fell off the dirt bike after hitting a curb and a DPW sign.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. An investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Local News

