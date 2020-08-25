Dirt bikes, ATVs riders still causing issues on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is cracking down once again on illegal dirt bike racing on city streets.

A 22News viewer sent us a photo of an ATV and dirt bike riding on I-291 in Springfield. One person on the four-wheeler popping a wheely, another rider on a dirt bike. It’s illegal to ride them on highways or city streets.

“We towed several dirt bikes and several ATVs,” said Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield Police commissioner.

The police commissioner addressed the crime during the mayor’s news conference at City Hall. Clapprood said she increased police details over the weekend after receiving several complaints. Twelve people were arrested.

“The anti-drag racing detail faced hundreds of people trying to drag race in the city,” said Commissioner Clapprood. “Most of it was focused in the North End area.”

Dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets in Springfield aren’t anything new. Viewers captured another footage back in February. No one was hurt here, but that wasn’t the case this past Friday night.

An ATV rider, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, crashed while riding on Federal Street. Clapprood said he is still being treated at Baystate Medical Center and is expected to survive.

In all, Springfield towed five cars and three dirt bikes. Besides the 12 arrests, officers issued 41 vehicle citations. Commissioner Clapprood reminding city residents, drag racing is illegal.

Again, the use of ATVs and dirt bikes are illegal on city streets.