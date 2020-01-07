Dirt bikes, ATVs still an issue on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent us a video of dirt bikes and ATVs driving on Bay Street in Springfield last week.

The video shows the ATV and dirt bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, and even running a red light.

One woman who lives in Springfield said this dangerous activity is common.

“I see them riding those bikes like they are crazy. It doesn’t make sense,” Lillian Walton said. “I think it’s very dangerous to be riding that way. They’re doing poppa-wheelies and all types of stuff.”

Using dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets is especially dangerous during the winter months because of all the salt and sand on the roads.

“Three people died on ATVs and dirt bikes last year in accidents on the roads because of that sand or salt,” Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said.

Walsh told 22News, instead of chasing criminals and potentially causing a bad crash, officers are trying to identify repeat offenders.

“One dirt bike rider received a criminal complaint by the Springfield Police Department five times in the last eight months and is still out there riding,” said Walsh. “So, the courts aren’t doing much once he gets into the court system.”

Walsh said the public can help by keeping an eye out for where people might be storing these dirt bikes and ATVs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.