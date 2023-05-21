HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke water department is scheduled to flush hydrants beginning Sunday night.

According to Holyoke Water Works, hydrant flushing will take place in the West Holyoke section of the city Sunday at 8 p.m. and will continue through Monday at 7 a.m. until complete.

Residents may see disruptions in water quality including discoloration, pressure changes, or air in the water which can give it a “milky appearance”.

If you have any questions or concerns about water quality you are asked to contact the water department at 413-532-6778.