Discussion on tragedy of Hurricane Maria 4 years after

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in western Massachusetts have been honoring those we lost four years ago following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

A virtual conversation on the tragedy was held Tuesday night at Mount Holyoke College. The event featured the former mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin-Cruz, and journalists Jorge Ramos and Leyla Santiago also spoke.

The trio discussed the role of journalism in crises like Hurricane Maria and the importance of reporting truth even when it contradicts authority.

“When you see death and devastation, and you see the human spirit being made quiet. There’s two options: you either speak up, or you become complicit. And when you do that, then you are as responsible for those deaths as anybody else,” said Cruz.

Cruz had made headlines four years ago when she publicly called out the United States for failing to serve the Puerto Rican people after Hurricane Maria.