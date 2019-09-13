Discussions to repair Springfield 9/11 monument to begin next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield and the Spirit of Springfield are trying to come up with a plan to remove vandalism from the 9/11 monument at the Riverfront Park.

The monument has the words “Liars” “Murder” and “9/11 Scam” scripted onto it and it’s not going to be easy to repair.

Police arrested 59-year-old James Carroll Wednesday night after surveillance video showed him allegedly carving the monument with a sharp object at 2:30 a.m., on September 4.

The monument was created by Salmon Studios and they are working with the city and the Spirit of Springfield to come up with a plan to fix the monument.

Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield, told 22News:

There’s one method that they said they might be able to spot..work on it in spots but that may really stand out they may have to take the whole finish off and start all over again. We want it exactly as it should be as it was.

The monument cost about $300,000 to make. All of the money was privately funded donations and grants. So to fix the monument even more money will have to be raised.

It took almost 10 years of planning and work to complete the monument. It was unveiled at Riverfront Park in June.

Salmon Studios, the city, and Spirit of Springfield have a meeting planned for next week to come up with a plan the fix the monument.