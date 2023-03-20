SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends are coming to Springfield for a weekend of Disney on Ice at the MassMutual Center.

Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday this week. Here is the following schedule:

Thursday, March 23 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 24 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 – 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Disney on Ice will bring characters from Moana, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and others to the ice. Tickets are still available for some shows. You can buy them by calling 413-787-6600 or by heading to massmutualcenter.com.