Disney on Ice kicks off magical weekend at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children and parents flocked to downtown Springfield Thursday night to catch the opening of a magical weekend at the MassMutual Center.

Disney on Ice is a routine favorite for families, attracting people from all over. This year’s show features and stories from Cars, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, and Frozen.

Seeing their favorite characters live on the ice is a huge moment for children.

“Everything in the house is Disney right now, he’s obsessed with everything Disney,” Jordan Schroth of Suffield, CT told 22News. “He’s at the right age where he is going to enjoy what they are doing and related to what he sees.

“It’s pure his enjoyment he’s gonna love it so it’s worth it for us,” he added.

Disney on Ice will run seven shows at MassMutual Center between Thursday night and Sunday.