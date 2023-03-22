SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Performers from Disney On Ice will make a trip to visit 40 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield on Wednesday.

The performers of Disney On Ice’s Find Your Hero will demonstrate choreography, participate in a Q&A, and will join in a craft activity, according to a news release sent to 22News from Disney On Ice.

The Springfield Boys & Girls Club provides programs that inspire, educate, guide, enable, and help to support young people of all ages to realize their potential as productive, responsible, respectful citizens and leaders, all in a safe environment.

Disney On Ice’s Find Your Hero will be at Springfield’s MassMutual Center for seven different performances from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26th. The times of the shows are:

March 23rd- 7:00 p.m.

March 24th- 7:00 p.m.

March 25th- 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

March 26th- 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

The performers will be making their visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tickets are available at the MassMutual Center Box Office, on Ticketmaster, or call 800-745-3000.