Dispensary planned in Holyoke granted provisional licenses to sell recreational marijuana

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke-based company with plans to build a dispensary in the city has been awarded licenses to sell and manufacture recreational marijuana.

Boston Bud Factory CEO, Frank Dailey, told 22News the company has been issued provisional recreational marijuana retail and recreational product manufacturing licenses by the Cannabis Control Commission.

Dailey said the company plans to operate out of a retail store on 73 Sargeant Street, which they will begin construction on as soon as possible. The company hopes the store will be built and operational within the next 60 to 90 days.

The company is also working to develop its own product line, according to Dailey, which they plan to manufacture on site. The company also has plans to source products from other licensed establishments in the state, and eventually offer products on their website.

Boston Bud Factory also has plans for several other locations in the future, including one in the eastern part of the state. Dailey said corporate headquarters for the company would be based in Holyoke.

“The cannabis industry is starting to take shape in Holyoke and Western Massachusetts, we hope to continue the positive effects the industry has had so far,” Dailey said. “It will bring funds for local programs and have nothing, but a positive impact on the neighborhoods where stores are located.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.