Diversity, equity, and inclusion workshop for BIPOC women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts will offer an interactive workshop that will discuss a variety of issues that focus on “evaluating and reinvigorating diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.”

On November 9, from 1-3 p.m. join guest facilitator Daisy Pereira-Tosado to offer this workshop which “centers on organizations seeking to evaluate existing practices that may create barriers for gender-diverse and women leaders who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).”

The goal for all participants is to leave the program with the tools needed to empower, strengthen and reaffirm the groundwork for gender and racial equity within their organizations.

Guest facilitator Pereira-Tosado adds, “For far too long, BIPOC gender diverse and women leaders have been expected to quietly survive in a work environment that was not created with them in mind. It is time to dismantle inequitable systems and build practices and structures that lend to our success.”

This workshop will foster an environment for participants to examine, discuss and analyze policies that are inequitable or are built on the systemic oppression of communities of color. Some of the policies include recruitment, hiring, orientation, training, dress codes, work schedules, and performance evaluations. This workshop is for BIPOC women to have the opportunity to develop a leadership pipeline that welcomes all voices, and assesses their organization’s institutional climate.