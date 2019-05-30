Do sunglasses really expire?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We see expiration dates on everything from the food we eat to the medication we take, but did you know your sunglasses can also expire?

Ocilvn King asked, “Maybe want to find a better brand that doesn’t expire. I wonder how would they expire. What makes them expire?”

When sunglasses have prolonged exposure to the sun, it damages the coating and UV protection, so they aren’t as effective.

22News went to Forest Park Eye Care to speak with an optometrist about how sunglasses keep your eyes safe.

Dr. Britt Adormato, an Optometrist at Forest Park Eye Care said, “So what we want people to do is to be able to protect their eye. People think of the tint as the protection UV protection is actually clear you can get even in just regular prescription glasses.”

Eye doctors recommend getting new sunglasses every year or two. And when buying new ones look for ones that protect against UVA and UVB rays.

It’s also important to remember kids, their eyes need to be protected too. Give them sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB rays.

If your child wears glasses, consider transition lenses for them. Their eyes can be more susceptible to the suns harmful rays.

How do you know if your sunglasses have expired?

You can order a UV flashlight online and shine that against a $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 bill. When the watermark from the bill lights up, put the sunglasses in front of it.

If it disappears, then you’ll know your sunglasses are still working.

