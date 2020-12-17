Do you follow parking bans issued by your city, town?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parking bans are in place in dozens of cities and towns across western Massachusetts, but some are more complicated than others.

For example, in Springfield, no parking is allowed on the even side of the street during the storm and that lasts until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Then starting at 9 a.m., parking will not be allowed on the odd side of the street, until 4 p.m. Thursday. Springfield Public Works Director, Chris Cignoli, told 22News, it makes everyone’s lives a lot easier if plows have space to get down side streets.

“Some of the streets where there’s virtually zero compliance, all of a sudden one side becomes clear and you have a foot of snow over there, so a lot of the time we end up having to go back to those streets and do as much clearing as we can,” said Cignoli.

Cignoli added that failure to obey the parking ban could lead to getting ticketed or towed by the police department.