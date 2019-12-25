Do you wait until Christmas Day to buy gifts?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While many people are done with their holiday shopping, others decided to wait till the last minute.

Stores like CVS and Walgreens kept their doors open today to help the people who still need to pick up a few things. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, people flock to the stores trying to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

Some people wait until the last minute to do their shopping, but luckily stores are open even during the holidays. One of the workers at Walgreens in Chicopee said they’ve been busy this Christmas morning, a top seller is gift cards.

“Gift card sales yesterday and the day before were crazy and I’m sure we’ll get more today you know it’s been a lot today so far but I’m sure it’s going to pick up early afternoon I assume,” said Steve Provost, assistant manager at Walgreens.

Gas stations and select restaurants were also open on Christmas Day. Giving families the opportunity to pick up some of the last-minute items they may need.

Some of the stores that were open did decide to close early so that their employees could spend time with their families this holiday season.