Documents you need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mass vaccination site is preparing to open in Springfield later this week, and there are some documents that residents must bring when arriving if they want to get vaccinated.



Governor Charlie Baker announced that a mass vaccination site will open at the Eastfield Mall on Friday, the site has been a COVID-19 drive-thru testing.

To sign up, residents need to go to the state’s website Mass.gov and fill out a vaccination attestation form.

Only individuals eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1 are able to complete the form, they will also need to show this form either on paper or electronically when arriving at the site.



“I think it’s great and I think it’s finally time for that vaccination to come here especially for the elderly like my parents they can’t wait to get their vaccine and it’s very important,” said a Springfield resident.

The governor also announced the state will move to the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout timeline on February 1. Those eligible to receive the vaccine include individuals over 75, teachers, and those over 65 years old or with at least two comorbidities.

The governor said those included in Phase 2 should be able to begin making appointments starting Wednesday.

State officials expect 44 new public vaccination sites will open this week at pharmacy and grocery store locations.