Does insurance cover tree damage?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have a down tree in your yard, you may be wondering how your insurance can help.

Vice President David Griffin of The Dowd Insurance Agencies told 22News your homeowner or property policy, depending on your policy limit, would cover the cost to clear the tree damage if your tree lands on your house or building.

Your auto policy would cover the cost of clearing tree damage from your vehicle. Griffin told 22News what would happen if a neighbor’s tree landed in your property.

“If your neighbor’s tree falls on your home unfortunately that’s a claim that’s going to have to fall on your policy. So the owner of the structure or vehicle that was damaged is the primary policy that needs to respond because there was no negligence on you neighbor’s part so it’s on your policy to pick up the claim.” Vice President David Griffin, The Dowd Insurance Agencies

The city will step in if the tree falls on a utility line and they will be in charge of getting it away from your property.

