Does your home insurance cover damages caused by severe weather?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parts of western Massachusetts saw lightning, heavy downpours, and in Berkshire County even a tornado warning during Wednesday’s severe weather alert.

There were periods of heavy rain, and flash floods and severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for much of western Massachusetts. A viewer sent us this photo of ominous-looking clouds over Granby, with similar sights sent in from viewers in Holyoke seen near Beech Street.

Drivers headed into Berkshire County were alerted to a tornado warning in the area. The National Weather Service said people living near rivers and streams were at a higher risk for flood damage Wednesday night, but Ace Fire and Water Restoration in West Springfield said insurance doesn’t always cover the damage.

“If there is a power outage along with the storm, and a sump pump fails, generally that is considered a mechanical failure and that would be covered,” said Tony Enseleck. “If it’s water that seeps up from the ground naturally from heavy rains or a quick thaw in the snow, it is generally not covered.”

Though he said some homeowners may have a specific rider covering flooding due to groundwater, and you should consult your insurance agent. If you find that your basement has flooded, you should first make sure it is safe to enter the basement and that you won’t get electrocuted before removing any items that might mold quickly, like cardboard boxes.

Clearing your gutters ahead of heavy rain is also a good idea to make sure water drains away from your home.