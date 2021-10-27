Does your insurance cover storm damage?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – So far this week western Massachusetts has had a lot of heavy rainfall. Yet, could this rain be heavy enough to find its way into our basements?

This past summer communities saw 24 inches of rain. This rainfall caused cracks in home foundations from all of the pressure built up underground leading water to go into places it shouldn’t be.

22News spoke to experts about the first steps you should take if you see some flooding. Erik Nordstrom, supervisor of Cleaning and Restoration supervisory at allied flooring and paint said “the first thing to do would be to call a qualified restoration company. Depending on the amount of water that you have down there, if you only have a little bit some people take care of it with shop vacs and rent a couple fans.” Nordstrom added, “If you have anything significant or if you have a finished basement or maybe have drywall getting wet or carpets that need to be dried out then you wanna call the qualified restoration to come in.”

Getting the water out and replacing anything that has water damage will ensure that no mold will grow in your home either.