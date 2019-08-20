Does your insurance cover storm damage?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As cleanup efforts continue after Monday’s strong storms, you at home might be wondering what’s next if your property was damaged.

The good news is your homeowner’s insurance policy will in fact cover damage to your house.

22News spoke with the Insurance Center of New England after severe storms and microbursts we saw earlier this month.

They told 22News that your insurance company will pay for tree removal if one falls on your home during a storm regardless if it came from your property or neighbors.

And for your car, your comprehensive auto insurance will cover any damages, but you’ll be responsible for the deductible.