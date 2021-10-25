Dog found tangled in brush off I-91 embankment in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Animal control officers helped rescue a dog found entangled in brush down an embankment off I-91 in Holyoke Saturday afternoon.

According to Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, a driver stopped for a break at the scenic area along I-91 north in Holyoke at mile marker 18 when he heard a dog barking. He came upon the female dog and called animal control for help.

Springfield Animal Control Officers Sanborn and Simpson saw the dog was nervous and scared but managed to cut her retractable leash that was wrapped around brush and bushes and bring her to safety. The dog is fearful but the staff at TJ O’Connor is working to make her feel comfortable until her owner is found.

The dog is not microchipped but is spayed. The Facebook post has been shared more that 1,600 times but as of Monday, the owner has not come forward. Animal Control has contacted local police, state police, and have inquired about missing persons reports to help find the owner.

If you have any information about the dog that was found, call TJ O’Connor at 413-781-1484.