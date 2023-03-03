Holyoke, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department attempted to find a dog who may or may not have fallen through the ice at Ashley Reservoir, earlier Friday evening.

Firefighters were calling this a “fluid situation”, but after hours of searching, the reported dog was not found in the area. All units have since departed.

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

Holyoke Fire Department warns that even though it is cold, the ice still remains not strong enough to walk on. As firefighters were unable to support themselves on the ice due to it being mostly slush.