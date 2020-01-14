Dog killed, adults and child without home after fire in Warren

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-alarm fire on Southbridge Road in Warren killed a dog and left three people without a home Monday morning.

According to Warren Fire Chief Adam Lavoie, an animal control officer was traveling in the area when she saw a fire at 1101 Southbridge Rd. and immediately called it in around 10:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews and police found the side of the house burning and were able to control it with extinguishers until engine companies arrived to suppress it.

Two adults and one child were able to escape the burning house with no injuries before firefighter arrived.

While searching the home after putting out the fire, crews located a small dog that died from smoke inhalations despite efforts by first responders to save it. Capt. Lavoie said the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but the cause continues to be investigated by the department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire departments including Brimfield, West Brookfield, North Brookfield, Palmer, Ware, and Sturbridge were called to provide assistance.

The Red Cross is helping the three occupants left without a home after the fire.