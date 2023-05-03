WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The remains of a dog were found by officers during an investigation on Tuesday.

According to the West Springfield Animal Control, at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the overgrown lot at the corner of Bacon Drive and Riverdale Street for a report of suspicious activity.

During the investigation, the remains of a dog that looks similar to the one in the photo were found. The dog is a young adult female and has a docked tail.

West Springfield Animal Control

If you know anything about this dog, call 413-263-3210 x9 and leave a message.