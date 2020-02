MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were able to rescue a dog that was trapped in an abandoned tank on State Street in Monson Friday night.

According to the Monson Police Department, officers were called to a residence on State Street after a report that a dog had fallen into an abandoned septic tank that had collapsed.

The dog was trapped about 8 feet below ground.

Police and firefighters were able to get the dog out safely without injury.