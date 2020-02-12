Dog therapy helping students at Westfield State University ‘forget all their problems’

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Westfield State University students are treated to a less stressful school year because of dog therapy offered at the campus.

Twice each month students have the opportunity to mingle with dozens of service and therapy dogs. It’s an emotional gathering that helps the students relax and deal with the tension of school.

“I love it, I come here every time. They’re very beautiful dogs, they’re nice to pet, and they come and sit on your lap,” Ariana Annarumma, a Westfield State University freshman said.

“I have pets at home and I miss them a lot. These dogs remind me of the dogs that run around my house,” Hannah Herron, Westfield State University freshman told 22News.

The dog owners who make this pet therapy possible seem as enthusiastic as the students who benefit from volunteering their animals.

It’s #PetTherapy today at @WestfieldState University! Dogs from the local community (along with their owners) visit with students twice a month for cuddly fun and relaxation with these fur babies! pic.twitter.com/znd8xESBw0 — Lorraine Martinelle (@lumartinelle) February 12, 2020

We learned that each dog is trained to interact with the students and is apparently growing more popular with each visit.

“This started finals coming. It gives the kids a break when they’re taking their finals. It’s so popular that they asked us to come around once a month and it’s so popular we’re now coming twice a month,” Pat Ferrel, a Southampton Pet Owner said.

This hour break in scholastic life does these students a world of good. As one student explained, “It makes you forget about your problems,” and from the look of it the pets also enjoy the therapy.