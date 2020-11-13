DOJ report on Springfield Police Department discussed at town hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A digital town hall was held Thursday night to further discuss the DOJ report on the investigation into the Springfield Police Department.

The event was hosted by The Pioneer Valley Project and NAACP.

The report stated the narcotics bureau of the department has shown a pattern of excessive force. Some recommendations of the report include enhancing force reporting and review procedures.

The Pioneer Valley Project told 22News that Mayor Domenic Sarno and Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood have offered few specifics on how these changes will be implemented.

They went on to say they hope to have conversations with them to better both the community and department going forward.