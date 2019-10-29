Domestic leadership training in Springfield aims to end domestic abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, a prominent author and educator told a Springfield College audience that men have to accept more responsibility for violent and sexually inappropriate behavior towards women.

Dr. Jackson Katz of Amherst spoke to students, educators, and police at Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s leadership training seminar.

Dr. Katz told 22News, men have got to be responsible for changing attitudes about the treatment of women.

“We have to create a culture where victims and survivors of abuse don’t feel ashamed, the people who should feel ashamed are the abusers,” said Katz. “We have to create a culture where that’s normalized.”

Dr. Katz said men must take the lead in creating that revised culture where abusive behavior towards women will no longer be tolerated.