Domestic travel advisory issued in 3 states; Gov. Baker urges people not to travel to Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Disease Control issued a domestic travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

This new advisory is for residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Residents in those states are urged to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

The advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries such as trucking, public health professionals and food supply. Locally, Governor Baker is urging people to not travel to Massachusetts, however, if they do, he’s advising people traveling through a transportation hub to self-quarantine for 14 days. Warning highway billboards are in place.

Baker emphasized in a news conference that he is issuing advisories and these measures in Massachusetts are not enforcements.

It is up to the governors of each state in the CDC travel advisory on how they want to implement it.