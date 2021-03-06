Domestic violence awareness in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a motorcade of remembrance in Springfield on Saturday to honor the memory of murder victim Jessica Rojas.

Springfield police were part of the procession from Springfield’s north end to the Oak Grove Cemetery to remember 25-year-old Jessica Rojas, who was murdered by her boyfriend on March 3, 2012.

The young woman worked at the Springfield Law Department and has become a symbol underscoring the tragedy of domestic violence.

“So we came together today to highlight the warning signs of domestic violence, but probably more important that if you are facing this, please contact our police department,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

The Springfield Police Department receives 10,000 calls relating to domestic violence every year.

Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood vividly remembers domestic violence victim Jessica Rojas.

“It affected her family and it affected those of us in the Springfield Police Department that worked with her and the whole community. So in her memory and in her honor, we honor all those that suffer from domestic violence every day,” Commissioner Clapprood said.

And as the motorcade proceeded to honor Jessica’s memory at her Oak Grove cemetery gravesite, family members, law enforcement officers and the mayor praying for an end to domestic violence and its needlessly tragic consequences.