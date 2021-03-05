Domestic violence awareness ride being held in Springfield Saturday in memory of Jessica Rojas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car parade is being held in Springfield Saturday in honor of a domestic violence victim.

In a news release sent to 22News from Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, members of the department will be participating in the a domestic violence awareness ride in memory of Jessica Rojas. Jessica was killed by her boyfriend Jose Santiago on March 3, 2012 on the night of her birthday.

The event is being held on Saturday, March 6 at Brightwood Health Clinic, 380 Plainfield Street beginning at 12:45 p.m. The car route will end at Oak Grove Cemetery at 426 Bay Street. The family and friends of Jessica come together every year to help provide domestic violence resources.

There are more than 10,000 calls for domestic violence every year to the Springfield Police. The department has advocates that help provide support to victims. If you or someone you know needs help, call 413-735-1519 or 413-735-1520.