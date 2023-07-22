SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special Dominican Community BBQ event at Blunt Park on Saturday.

The BBQ begins at 2:00 p.m., and Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance, according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Vladimir Caceres and our Dominican community for their continued belief and investment in our community. This wonderful Dominican BBQ at our beloved Blunt Park is a wonderful event as we continue to enjoy these summer days and the beautiful mosaic and diversity that is our City of Springfield.”