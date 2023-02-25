SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Dominican Community will be hosting a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate Dominican Independence Day.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joining members of the Springfield Dominican Community at the flag-raising ceremony. “As we continue to honor our city’s diversity, it is important to thank, acknowledge and recognize our Dominican residents, families, and businesses for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. Springfield is proud of our history and the diverse heritage of all of our residents and I am proud to stand together with our Dominican Community as we celebrate Dominican Independence Day,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The ceremony will be at City Hall in Springfield at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.