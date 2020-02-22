Dominican Republic flag to be raised at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dominican Cultural and Sports Center invites the community to join the 20th Anniversary Raising of the Dominican Republic Flag at Springfield City Hall Saturday afternoon.
Mayor Sarno will also be taking part in the flag-raising at 12:00 p.m. and will present a proclamation recognizing 176 years of independence in the Dominican Republic.
It’s always great to celebrate our City’s diversity. I thank our Dominican-Americans for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield – they have played an integral part in the economic, civic and cultural life of our City of Springfield.Mayor Sarno