Dominican sentenced for trafficking heroin in Springfield

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A Dominican national was sentenced Thursday in Federal Court in Springfield for his role in a large-scale heroin trafficking organization.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 29-year-old Mirelvy Vasquez, who previously resided in Springfield, was sentenced to 54 months in prison and three years of supervised. He will face deportation proceedings after finishing his sentence.

Vasquez and 17 co-defendants were indicted on heroin conspiracy charges in August 2017. Vasquez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin in July.

“Vasquez purchased large amounts of heroin, which he then distributed to various retail-level dealers in the Springfield area, from Alberto Marte, the leader of the Springfield-based drug trafficking organization. Vasquez admitted to purchasing between one and three kilograms of heroin from Marte on various occasions beginning in January 2016 and continuing through September 2016. Vasquez then repackaged his purchases into dosage units for further distribution.” – The office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling

Marte allegedly had direct contact with heroin supply sources in the Dominican Republic and on a monthly basis, members of the organization transported between eight and 20 kilograms of heroin to the Springfield area. Marte and Five other co-conspirators have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.