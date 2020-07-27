Domino’s Pizza on Sumner Ave. reopens after car crashes into storefront in May

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Domino’s Pizza in Springfield is reopening Monday after a car smashed into its storefront in May.

The Domino’s Pizza at 905 Sumner Ave has been closed since mid-May when a Subaru crashed through the front of the store. Despite repairs and the COVID-19 pandemic, the location reopened for business Monday.

22News received surveillance video of the car crashing into the store.

Delivery orders taken by the store were prepared at a separate location but the arrangement was not ideal. Now, Forest Park area pizza lovers can enjoy full service once again. The building has been completely renovated and also added a pick up window which will come in handy during the pandemic.

Photo of the new storefront of Domino’s on Sumner Ave.

“With everything going on with COVID, a lot of people want to keep their distance, so they don’t even need to come in. They can walk up to the store, we can take your credit card right through the window or cash whatever they want, and definitely probably be faster for them too,” said store owner Tony Patalano.

Patalano said he expects to be busy and will be looking to hire ten new employees.