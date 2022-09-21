WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Don Blanton, one of Western Massachusetts’ most prominent artists has taken up temporary residence at The Big E this season.

Don Blanton, the noted painter, sculpture and art teacher, joins other artists giving demonstrations of their work at The Big E’s New England Center several hours each day. Blanton’s artistry has been on display in diverse locations ranging from Baystate Children’s Hospital to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Blanton, creator of the art esteem program in Springfield, told 22News he would hope to help as many children as possible during his current stint at The Big E.

“I can’t express how important it is, I’ll be honest, I was one of those children, I came from a family of 11 children, I know what it’s like for those children who struggle,” said Blanton.

Don Blanton will give art demonstrations for those interested on certain days at The Big E between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the New England Center: