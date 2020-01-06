Donate blood for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV

(WWLP) – If you donate blood to the Red Cross in the next week or so, you will be entered for a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl.

All you have to do is donate blood or platelets any time from January 1 to January 19 to be entered into the contest.

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donors of all types especially type O. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

Many volunteer sponsor groups postponed blood drives during the winter holidays because travel and holiday activities make it challenging for donors to give.

If you win, you receive two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at the Alexander – All-Suite Oceanfront Resort and a $500 gift card for expenses.

In order to donate blood, you need to be 17 years of age or older, either a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Visit the Red Cross website to see more information on how and where to donate.