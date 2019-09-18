Donate diapers to receive free Sig Flags admission this weekend

Breaking News
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is holding a Diaper Drive this Saturday and Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, guests who bring a new box of diapers to the Main Gate will receive a free one-day admission ticket valid for either Saturday or Sunday. Donations will be accepted from park opening to park closing.

All donations will support Square One which is a Springfield based organization that provides assistance to low-income families.

