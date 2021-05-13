Donate Life Flag raised at Chicopee City Hall to encourage people to become organ and tissue donors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee celebrated Organ and Donation Day outside City Hall on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, city officials and organ recipients joined to raise the Donate Life Flag and celebrate organ and tissue donation by encouraging people to register as a donor at the RMV when getting or renewing their driver’s license, Real ID, or ID. Residents can also register online.

The event was held outside City Hall on Market Square Island at 11:30 a.m. The following people were in attendance:

Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau

Chicopee City Council

Elected Officials

Matthew Boger of New England Donor Services

MA RMV

Organ recipients such as: Glen Wiley, Lauren Meizo, Kevin LeBeau, Scott/Kim Meyer, and Kathy Balakier

Residents were encouraged to socially distance and where a mask while at the event.