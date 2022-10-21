MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank gave a generous gift in support of the hometown nonprofit organization Travelnitch.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Travelnitch, they started back in 2018 as a non-profit, online resource for families interested in virtual exploration. Their goal is to provide a digital alternative for kids who might not have the chance to travel. Within three years, Travelnitch reached a global audience in over 140 countries, and its goal this year is to entertain more than 40,000 visitors worldwide.

“Travelnitch is so grateful for Monson Savings’ continued generosity,” stated Amanda Renna, Founder & CEO at Travelnitch. “They have always been a steadfast supporter of our work, sponsoring past events and helping to launch our World on Wheels. We are excited to receive this latest donation in support of our Virtual Adventures program.”

Rebba said that the donation from Monson Savings Bank will be used to strengthen the digital foundation on which they were built. The gift will be used to expand Postcard Pals, a program that invites kids to virtually travel the world alongside Trek the Travelnitch cat.