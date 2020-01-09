Donations needed for earthquake victims in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Gandara Center in West Springfield has launched a water and basic necessities drive to help residents in Puerto Rico suffering from the recent earthquakes.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico Tuesday morning and killed one person, injured at least nine others, collapsed buildings and have left thousands without power or drinking water. On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude quake also hit the southern part of the island.
The Gandara Center is looking for the following to be donated to the island:
- bottled/boxed water
- first aid kits
- shampoo and conditioner
- toothpaste and toothbrushes
- dental floss
- baby wipes
- hand sanitizer
- soap
- feminine supplies
- flashlights and batteries
- solar powered lights
- diapers
- deodorant
People looking to help can drop off donations at 147 Norman Street in West Springfield and 80 Commercial Street in Holyoke. Donations are being accepted until January 22.
The center is asking that only new items are donated and monetary donations are also being accepted. Checks should be made out to Gandara Center for 2020 help for P.R.