Donations needed for earthquake victims in Puerto Rico

Neighbors gather outside a shelter afraid of aftershocks after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring others and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Gandara Center in West Springfield has launched a water and basic necessities drive to help residents in Puerto Rico suffering from the recent earthquakes.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico Tuesday morning and killed one person, injured at least nine others, collapsed buildings and have left thousands without power or drinking water. On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude quake also hit the southern part of the island.

The Gandara Center is looking for the following to be donated to the island:

bottled/boxed water

first aid kits

shampoo and conditioner

toothpaste and toothbrushes

dental floss

baby wipes

hand sanitizer

soap

feminine supplies

flashlights and batteries

solar powered lights

diapers

deodorant

People looking to help can drop off donations at 147 Norman Street in West Springfield and 80 Commercial Street in Holyoke. Donations are being accepted until January 22.

The center is asking that only new items are donated and monetary donations are also being accepted. Checks should be made out to Gandara Center for 2020 help for P.R.